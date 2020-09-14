2020 Tuscan F1 GP Mayhem by Peter Windsor





Peter Windsor analyses an incident-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix, staged on the occasion of Ferrari's 1000 start (since the inception of the FIA World Drivers' Championship in 1950) at their home track of Mugello.

There were accidents and three re-starts but through it all Mercedes produced another of their profound one-two finishes, with Lewis Hamilton winning again from Valtteri Bottas. Alex Albon's tenacity was rewarded with a good third for Red Bull-Honda; and fourth, after a brilliant drive for Renault, came Daniel Ricciardo.

