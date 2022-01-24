1950 Swiss F1 Grand Prix Highlights

The 1950 Swiss Grand Prix, was a Formula One race held on 4 June 1950 at Bremgarten. It was race four of seven in the 1950 World Championship of Drivers.

The 42-lap race was won by Alfa Romeo driver Nino Farina after he started from second position. His teammate Luigi Fagioli finished second and Talbot-Lago driver Louis Rosier came in third.

The footage has been AI-Upscaled an AI-Colorized and than has been heavily hand edited to achieve the result you see.

