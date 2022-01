Former Benetton F1 engineer, Frank Dernie, in this video reveals that Benetton designed and built a four-wheel-steering F1 car for Michael Schumacher to drive in 1993.

What were its advantages/disadvantages and how did it stack up against the regular car? And why didn't it race? Dernie answers all these questions, and more, in this exclusive video interview with Peter Windsor.

