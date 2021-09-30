Zhou is confident this will be his last F2 season
Sep.30 - Guanyu Zhou is confident 2021 will be his "last season in Formula 2".
Reportedly with $30 million in Chinese backing, the 22-year-old Alpine junior is strongly linked with Antonio Giovinazzi's seat at Alfa Romeo for 2022.
Team boss Frederic Vasseur says the arrival of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas next year gives him extra freedom to make a creative choice for the Finn's teammate.
"I think the fact that we have been able to recruit and welcome Valtteri is a huge opportunity for us," he said.
"Then it doesn't matter so much whether his teammate is a rookie or an experienced driver, as we will benefit from Valtteri's experience and speed."
Vasseur, however, says he is undecided about keeping or ousting the Ferrari-backed Giovinazzi, insisting the Italian is "doing a good job".
But when asked about Shanghai-born Zhou, the Frenchman added: "Zhou is doing a good job in Formula 2. Of course he is on the list."
It is believed Zhou will soon appear in an Alpine for a Friday practice session for the second time this season.
However, Alpine's Marcin Budkowski refused to comment on "rumours flying around" about Zhou making the big step up to Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo next year.
"I am not going to comment on rumours or on driver contracts other than to say that we are evaluating options for our academy drivers," he said.
Zhou himself, though, appears poised to make the big move to Formula 1.
"If I win the (F2) championship or finish in the top three, then the opportunity will come," he said.
"This year will be my last in Formula 2, I'm pretty sure of that. I think three years is enough to prove myself."
Check out more items on this website about:
money, money, money. 'three years in F2 is enough to prove myself', in those 2 completed years he's achieved a 6th and 7th despite serious backing and that's it.
If you watch F2 races, Zhou has proven himself a young gun worthy of a shot and GIO, with huge Ferrari backing has had sufficient time to confirm that he a solid backmarker, but not a point vacuum.
Big market China..., hence the big backing one presumes, looking at the World snooker game , the influx of Chinese players has improved the game and championships, so if he qualifies ie enough superlicence points why not i say
And Gio, nice guy , but hasnt done enough, hell imo end up racing ferrari cars in some championship or another