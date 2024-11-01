Verstappen's Camp Faces Internal Conflict as Brazil GP Heats Up

Nov.1 - The confirmed presence of Max Verstappen's father at this weekend could mean more behind-the-scenes fireworks within the Red Bull camp.

Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver and key member of Max's management team, clashed wildly with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner earlier this year - and has been largely absent since.

But according to Bild newspaper, also conspicuously absent at recent races has been the Red Bull driver's main manager Raymond Vermeulen.

"According to reports, the Verstappens are at odds with (Vermeulen) over investment in a sim racing team," the article claimed.

Even more explosively, the rumours are said to have been spread by Horner himself.

"(Jos) told Bild that the reason for his trip (to Brazil) is that he wants to support his son in the championship - but he also admits that he wants to talk to Horner about the rumours.

"A conversation with explosive potential," Bild concluded.

