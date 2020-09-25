Verstappen hopes Honda stays in F1

Sep.25 - Max Verstappen says he hopes Honda stays in Formula 1 beyond 2021.

That is despite the fact that the Dutchman suffered two consecutive Honda-related problems at Monza and Mugello, and afterwards wrote off his championship hopes.

"Of course that was not positive, but our relationship is still good," said the Red Bull driver, who revealed that Honda has "solved" the problems.

"It's important to be honest with each other and explain what went wrong, which is what they did and now we carry on," he added.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan said last week that he would like to see Lewis Hamilton join Verstappen at Red Bull.

"Why does he need to do that?" Verstappen responded. "Like me, he wants to win championships, and he is already in a team that can win championships."

Honda claims to be the second best engine manufacturer in F1 this year behind Mercedes, but the Japanese marque is yet to commit to the sport beyond 2021.

"Of course I hope that they will continue," Verstappen insists.

He admits that Hamilton matching Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 wins this weekend would be "impressive".

"But I don't really think about that. I don't really care how many wins and titles my opponents have. I just try to win races and titles for myself," he said.

Check out more items on this website about: