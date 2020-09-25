Vettel: Domenicali 'capable' of running F1

Sep.25 - Sebastian Vettel says Stefano Domenicali is "more than capable" of becoming F1 supremo.

With the F1 teams reportedly already informed, it is expected that news of the former Ferrari boss's move to replace Chase Carey will be announced shortly.

"If everything is confirmed it would be a wonderful thing for Italian sport," said Giovanni Malago, the Italian Olympic chief.

However, Vettel was reluctant to comment on current Lamborghini boss Domenicali's return to Formula 1 when asked at Sochi.

"I can't say anything then, right?" the Ferrari driver answered when told that the news is not yet official.

"I think he knows the sport, he's been involved for a long time, part of Ferrari for a long time, and he is more than capable of doing that kind of work.

"Time will tell but it would be nice to see him back."

When asked what he would like to be different under Domenicali's rule, Vettel added: "It's difficult to comment. I have an opinion, but there are many going around.

"It's easy to say 'this can be improved and that can be improved', but I think it's up to the people who will run the show in the future to decide what's best. It's the owner's job to put someone in charge who makes good things happen."

