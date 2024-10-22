Verstappen Extends Lead as McLaren Struggles After Wing Ban?

Oct.22 - is bracing for a "more difficult" task this weekend in Mexico.

Amid a mid-season performance slump, the reigning champions worked hard over the three-week break between Singapore and Austin and even managed to extend Max Verstappen's points gap over in the US GP.

Dutch personality Tom Coronel thinks it was a turning point in the 2024 title race.

"Both Lando and Max are determined - Max is just more aggressive. He's a fighter," he told Viaplay. "He never gives up.

"Max is only focused on the championship, and I think it's over now. It's over for Norris."

Dr told De Telegraaf newspaper: "Max is a bit like a squirrel, picking up every nut he sees lying around.

"He has the experience for that and so do we as a team," the Red Bull advisor added.

Dutch commentator Olav Mol told Ziggo Sport: "If Max can keep the gap above 57 points now, he can tick off the championship two races before the end.

"You could tell that he was thinking 'Let those Ferraris do their thing. Norris is in my rear-view mirror - that's fine with me."

On top of Verstappen's form and the upgraded Red Bull, Mol also thinks has also suffered a setback with its 'mini ' wing ban.

"McLaren have undoubtedly paid a price in top speed," he told Ziggo Sport. "That wing wasn't there for nothing."

Former Red Bull driver agreed: "In Baku, (Charles) Leclerc could even pass with drs. That's how much difference it made."

However, Marko worries that the circuit in Mexico this weekend will not suit the Red Bull as much as Austin did. "It will be more difficult for us there," he said.

" in the Mercedes should not be underestimated, as he had some insane pace in Texas. For Mexico, I see a four-way battle between , Ferrari, McLaren and us.

"If the teams take turns at winning now, it plays into our hands. Texas was a bit much for the heart and pulse rate, I just hope that not every race goes like that," the Austrian smiled.

