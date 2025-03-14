'Serious' Verstappen to Snub 'Nonsense' Red Bull Social Media Videos

Mar.14 - Max Verstappen is dialling back his involvement with Red Bull's quirky social media presence.

According to the Dutch publication Formule 1, manager Raymond Vermeulen has told team officials that the quadruple world champion is frustrated with the inane nature of Red Bull's TikTok activities in particular.

"Big brands like Oracle, Tag Heuer and Heineken invest a lot of money in global campaigns around Max," Vermeulen explained.

"There are buses driving around the centre of Melbourne with Max's image on it - it all looks very slick. Then it doesn't fit at all when I see a video on TikTok where Max is popping balloons or something.

"You don't make those kinds of videos with a four-time world champion," he insisted.

So, from now on, Verstappen's management is demanding to first approve the 27-year-old's involvement in social media activities before committing to take part.

The development comes as De Telegraaf newspaper reports that McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently got in touch with Verstappen's management.

Brown admitted it was a single phone call to "explore the market".

Verstappen also does not deny the story about not wanting to take part in every Red Bull social media campaign in 2025.

"I prefer serious activities," he said. "I prefer that they bring out things that are constructive and that people can perhaps learn something from.

"I want less of these nonsense things for TikTok," he told Dutch journalists. "I've done a lot of that kind of thing now.

"Writing off the caravans with Daniel Ricciardo in Spielberg, for example, was a lot of fun," Verstappen added. "But the world was a bit different back then than it is now. And you do something like that once. Then it's unique.

"After 10 years in Formula 1, there is not so much that is unique to me now. And yes, at some point you have to be a bit more selective."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: