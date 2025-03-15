Third Free Practice Results 2025 Australian F1 GP

Event:

Piastri Delights Home Crowd by Topping Final Practice in Melbourne

The 2025 Formula 1 season is officially in full swing, and Albert Park delivered a thrilling final practice session ahead of the Australian Grand Prix. In front of a passionate home crowd, Oscar Piastri gave McLaren fans something to cheer about, clocking the fastest time of FP3 in what promises to be a fiercely competitive qualifying session later today.

McLaren and Mercedes Set the Pace

After a promising Friday for Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, McLaren continued their strong form in the final practice session, but it was hometown hero Oscar Piastri who stole the spotlight. The Aussie set a blistering 1m15.921s, just 0.039s ahead of George Russell’s Mercedes.

Max Verstappen, who had struggled with balance issues on Friday, seemed to find more confidence in his Red Bull, securing third place. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took fourth, despite ongoing concerns over the handling of his SF-25 in the warmer Melbourne conditions.

The session reinforced the expectation that four teams—McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari—will be in the hunt for pole position, with the margins between them razor-thin.

Trouble for the Rookies: Bearman Spins, Lawson Sidelined

It was a session to forget for Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson, both of whom faced setbacks that could leave them on the back foot heading into qualifying.

Bearman, making his first full-time start for Haas, brought out the red flags early in the session after spinning into the gravel at Turn 11. The Briton had dipped a wheel onto the grass under braking, losing control before beaching his car. After missing FP2 on Friday due to a separate incident, his total track time this weekend is now severely limited—hardly ideal for a rookie preparing for their first F1 qualifying session.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson endured a frustrating FP3 after suffering a power unit issue that kept his Red Bull RB21 stuck in the garage. Having missed out on valuable soft-tyre runs, the Kiwi will head into qualifying with zero competitive laps on the fastest compound, making his task against Verstappen even more daunting.

Mercedes Shows Strength, Ferrari Uncertain

While Russell’s P2 finish confirmed Mercedes’ one-lap pace, Team Principal Toto Wolff hinted that there was more to come. "It is super tight, but George has more in his pocket—he had traffic on his lap," Wolff revealed post-session.

On the Ferrari side, Leclerc struggled with excessive oversteer and requested a review of the car’s setup after complaining that it wasn’t inspiring confidence. The Monegasque still managed to take fourth, but the Scuderia will need to find solutions quickly if they want to challenge for pole.

Carlos Sainz, now in Williams colours, continued his impressive form, finishing just behind the Ferrari duo. His teammate, Alex Albon, also had a strong showing, backing up his sensational P2 on hard tyres earlier in the session with a competitive time on the softs.

Verstappen Finds His Groove

After a difficult Friday where his Red Bull looked unstable, Verstappen seemed much more at ease in FP3. His third-place finish came after a solid lap on the softs, suggesting that Red Bull has made overnight adjustments to improve the balance of the RB21.

However, long-run pace remains a concern. Friday’s data indicated that Red Bull was only the fourth-fastest team over race distance simulations, and with rain expected on Sunday, Verstappen may need to rely on his wet-weather mastery to stay in the fight.

Final Moments and Tight Margins

As the session reached its climax, Fernando Alonso’s first flying lap was compromised by a snap of oversteer, while Lewis Hamilton struggled with Turn 2 understeer, leaving him a disappointing eighth fastest.

The final standings saw Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, and Leclerc occupying the top four spots, representing four different teams—a clear indication of how competitive this season could be.

With just 0.081s separating the top three, all signs point to a thrilling battle for pole position in qualifying.

What’s Next?

The grid is set for a blockbuster showdown in qualifying, which begins at 16:00 local time (05:00 UTC). Will Piastri complete a fairytale home weekend, or will Verstappen, Russell, or Leclerc spoil the party?

One thing is certain: the 2025 season is shaping up to be a classic.

Last year's fastest lap in FP3 was clocked at 1:16,714 by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari around the Melbourne track.

FP3 Times Table 2025 Australian GP

