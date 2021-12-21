Schumacher on top of this season's crash list in F1

Schumacher on top of this season's crash list in F1
21 December 2021 by    1 min read
Dec.21 - Mick Schumacher racked up the highest repair bill for his team than any other driver on the 2021 grid.

That is the claim of several authoritative sources, including Kolner Express and Bild newspaper.

They report that detailed analyses have calculated Schumacher's repair bill for Haas this year at over EUR 4.2 million, marginally ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Rookie Mick's uncle Ralf Schumacher aimed fire at the sensational headline in Bild newspaper, which crowned the 22-year-old as F1's "crash world champion".

"That's the reason why I don't do anything for Bild," former F1 driver Ralf said, accusing the major German broadsheet of publishing "bad and badly researched reports".

Indeed, Mick's mentor Sebastian Vettel hailed Schumacher's first season in F1.

"He held up well in the worst car in the field," said the quadruple world champion.

"His main task was leaving his teammate Mazepin behind him, and he accomplished that with ease.

"Now I wish for him a better car that does justice to his talent in 2022," Vettel told the Swiss newspaper Blick.

One F1 fan comment on “Schumacher on top of this season's crash list in F1

  1. shroppyfly

    1 Mick Schumacher (Haas) 4,212,500
    2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 4,046,000
    3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 3,889,000
    4 Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 3,116,500
    5 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2,713,500
    6 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 2,686,000
    7 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 2,606,500
    8 Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 2,468,000
    9 Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1,950,000
    10 George Russell (Williams) 1,845,000
    11 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1,756,000
    12 Lando Norris (McLaren) 1,453,000
    13 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1,235,000
    14 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1,113,000
    15 Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 939,000
    16 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 854,000
    17 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 713,000
    18 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 660,000
    19 Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 315,000
    20 Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 280,000

