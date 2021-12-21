Todt 'careful' not to 'inflate' Ferrari rumours

Dec.21 - Jean Todt admits he will do "something new" now that he has been succeeded as long-time FIA president.

In recent days, the 75-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a return to Ferrari, where he presided as team boss throughout the Michael Schumacher era.

The reports suggest it would be an advisory role, reporting to team boss Mattia Binotto.

Former Renault boss and Italian Flavio Briatore, however, said that type of role is actually just a "waste of time".

"They are of no use to anyone. You have to live together as a proper team," Briatore is quoted by Italy's Autosprint.

For now, Todt is not ruling out the speculation but he is also playing it down.

"There have always been rumours, but everything has got worse in that regard," he told Agence France-Presse.

"One word is enough to draw conclusions from, which in most cases does not correspond to reality.

"So I prefer to be extremely careful in my comments so as not to inflate rumours that may appear as a result of my words."

When asked what sort of thing he will be doing next, Todt answered: "In my life I have always wanted to learn something new - to move forward.

"So whatever I do, it will be something new."

