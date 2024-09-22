Sainz Fined for Dangerous Track Crossing During Singapore GP Qualifying

Sep.22 - In a dramatic twist during the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been handed a hefty fine for an unauthorized track crossing after crashing out during Q3. The incident, which occurred late on Saturday night, prompted immediate action from the stewards, resulting in a €25,000 fine, with half of the amount suspended for the remainder of the season.

Sainz's crash in the final qualifying session brought out the red flag, halting proceedings as the marshals cleared the track. While the dust settled on the dramatic moment, Sainz crossed the track and pit entry road without the necessary permission from the marshals—a clear breach of Article 26.7(b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

The stewards, after reviewing video footage, telemetry data, and hearing from the marshals, determined that Sainz's actions posed a potential risk, even though the track was under red flag conditions. At the time of his crossing, five cars were still circulating, and the risk of an incident remained high, despite Sainz's belief that the track was clear.

The stewards acknowledged Sainz's explanation that he thought it was safe to cross because he was past the pit entry and the session had been red-flagged. However, they reiterated that the regulations are clear—drivers must seek permission before crossing the track, regardless of the situation. Sainz’s actions, while less severe than similar violations under safety car conditions, still warranted a penalty.

The fine, though reduced due to mitigating circumstances, underscores the importance of safety in Formula 1. The stewards stressed that the rules were reinforced in prior drivers' meetings, making it essential for drivers to adhere to them without exception.

Sainz will now need to proceed carefully for the remainder of the 2024 F1 season, as any further breach could see the suspended half of the fine come into play. Ferrari, meanwhile, has the right to appeal the decision, but it remains to be seen whether they will take that route.

This incident adds further drama to an already action-packed Singapore GP weekend, with fans eager to see how Sainz and Ferrari bounce back in Sunday's race.

