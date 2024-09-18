Renault F1 Staff Strike as Alpine Engine Decision Looms in September

Sep.18 - The protest efforts of disgruntled Renault F1 engine staff appear to have borne fruit.

The French carmaker's CEO Luca de Meo insists that the decision to scrap the works F1 engine project for Alpine in 2026 and beyond is yet to be taken.

AFP news agency reports that a final report on the matter will be ready by September 30.

Affected employees working at Renault's F1 engine factory in Viry-Chatillon have been promised that, no matter what happens, they will be offered alternative jobs in Formula E, rallying or future-looking technologies.

However, with the support of the powerful union, the staff have been taking part in a series of strikes and protest actions - including from within the grandstands at Monza recently and also outside de Meo's office.

Those efforts have now resulted in de Meo agreeing to meet with them. It will take place on September 20, ten days before the final report and decision.

Alpine's French-based social and economic council confirmed in a statement that employees will use the meeting to "bring to his attention the incomprehension linked to the end of the development of the F1 engine in France".

"The staff representatives thank Mr de Meo for having responded favourably to this request," L'Equipe sports newspaper quotes the statement as concluding.

