Renault could offer Hulkenberg reserve role

Renault could offer Nico Hulkenberg the reserve driver role for 2020.

The French team has ousted the German in favour of Esteban Ocon for next season, and Hulkenberg reportedly turned down the chance to switch to Haas.

It is believed he is now eyeing Antonio Giovinazzi's seat at Alfa Romeo, but it appears more than possible that he will be left without a place on the 2020 grid.

When asked if he might offer Hulkenberg a reserve role, team boss Cyril Abiteboul answered: "Let's not create any headlines from my answer.





"We haven't had those discussions," the Frenchman told Russia's Championat. "At the moment we are fully focused on this season.

"We'll see. If he has nothing by Abu Dhabi, or let's say by December 31, then we could discuss it.

"But I've already told you that Nico clearly doesn't want to come to 22 races to watch from the side. He is clearly a racing driver," Abiteboul added.

