Sep.25 - The brain drain at embattled reigning world champions Red Bullf continues, with news that long-term strategy chief Will Courtenay to join direct rivals McLaren in 2026.

It has been a calamitous period for the energy drink-owned Formula 1 powerhouse, beset by high-profile staff departures, internal conflicts and a sharp performance decline in 2024.

McLaren, with Lando Norris now just 52 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship following his dominant Singapore win, is expected to become even more competitive as the next races unfold.

"The McLaren is by far the best car," said former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

"Now we're coming up on tracks that suit the McLaren even more. Norris drove in a different world in Singapore, and there are still plenty of points to be won. I think Lando really has a good chance."

Red Bull, however, was buoyed by slightly improved car handling and pace at the two most recent grands prix in Baku and Singapore.

Nevertheless, Norris easily dominated in Singapore.

"Qualifying was a bit misleading," Dutch F1 GP boss and another former F1 driver, Jan Lammers, told NOS after the night race.

"We thought Red Bull was close, but the disillusionment came in the race. I think it was a bit of a cold shower for Red Bull."

Lammers thinks Verstappen will ultimately hang on to win his fourth consecutive drivers' title this season, but even Red Bull is now beginning to write off the constructors' crown.

"(Sergio) Perez is the biggest problem," he said. "Max's world championship is actually going quite well.

"But if Perez continues with his inconsistency, Red Bull will also have to worry about second place in the constructors' championship. They have a lot to think about apart from just the balance in the car.

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos agrees that Verstappen's championship is not really in danger, especially as a non-stop series of wins for Norris will not even be enough if Verstappen keeps finishing P2.

"That's not going to happen," Doornbos told Ziggo Sport. "Look at what happened in Singapore - Norris almost threw the race away three times."

However, McLaren's pace advantage is now more than clear, the Dutchman admits.

"At the start we thought victory for Max was possible, when the gap was two or three seconds. But then a 23 second gap after 28 laps? And it could have been much more.

"Red Bull and Max actually get a 10 for the execution - P2 in qualifying and P2 in the race. There was nothing more to be achieved than that."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: