Ricciardo Faces F1 Exit With No Regrets After 2024

Sep.25 - Daniel Ricciardo is not interested in keeping his Formula 1 career alive by reverting to reserve driver duties.

When he was dropped by McLaren in 2022, Red Bull leapt to the rescue and appointed the 35-year-old Australian reserve driver for the brand's two F1 teams.

He then returned to racing action with the junior squad RB mid last year, with the hope of returning to the main Red Bull Racing lineup in the future.

However, it is almost certain that Singapore last weekend was Ricciardo's last race, with Red Bull officials set to make his ousting official imminently.

"No," Ricciardo declared when asked if he might accept another stint as a reserve driver.

"Obviously, last year it made a lot of sense to keep one foot in the door and obviously the big picture was to try and get back at Red Bull. But I think if I was to do that again, there's not really much point.

"I'm not going to restart my career."

Ricciardo, an 8-time grand prix winner, was highly emotional after Singapore's demanding night race on Sunday, but he admits that his age may have contributed to his inability to remain consistently competitive.

"It's obviously been evident that it's been harder for me to show it every weekend. And maybe that is a little bit of an age thing," he said.

"I think it definitely came easier for me when I was 25 as opposed to 35, but also maybe the competition is just increasing. So maybe it's just that the level's increased and it's probably a tall task for me to fight at that level week in, week out."

Ricciardo said he is determined to face the end of his F1 career with dignity rather than "looking back and feeling sad".

"I can't be disappointed with what I achieved. I'm happy that, once upon a time, I could do it and that was a lot of fun," he said.

