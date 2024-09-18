Perez's Father Hospitalized After Son's Azerbaijan GP Crash

Sep.18 - Sergio Perez's father lost consciousness shortly after the Red Bull driver was in a high-speed crash in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan GP.

Perez, 34, was ultimately unhurt, but his father, politician Antonio Perez Garibay, was found unconscious in his bathroom in Mexico City shortly afterwards.

"The incident occurred following his son's impact during the Azerbaijan GP in a collision with driver Carlos Sainz," Perez senior's press office revealed.

The 65-year-old, a prominent figure in Mexican politics, was rushed to hospital where he is now in a "stable condition" following a pre-heart attack.

"Everything happened after the accident," Perez Garibay told the Mexican outlet Medio Tiempo.

"They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."

