Perez's Father Hospitalized After Son's Azerbaijan GP Crash
Sep.18 - Sergio Perez's father lost consciousness shortly after the Red Bull driver was in a high-speed crash in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan GP.
Perez, 34, was ultimately unhurt, but his father, politician Antonio Perez Garibay, was found unconscious in his bathroom in Mexico City shortly afterwards.
"The incident occurred following his son's impact during the Azerbaijan GP in a collision with driver Carlos Sainz," Perez senior's press office revealed.
The 65-year-old, a prominent figure in Mexican politics, was rushed to hospital where he is now in a "stable condition" following a pre-heart attack.
"Everything happened after the accident," Perez Garibay told the Mexican outlet Medio Tiempo.
"They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
How could Checo's impact many thousand kilometers away have realistically caused him to collapse?
These two incidents realistically shouldn't have any correlation.
I would imagine he has a TV & would be watching the race & watching his son get shoved into the wall would give any father palpitations.
That's what I've also assumed or thought about to be fully realistic, but still somewhat weird a collision towards concrete wall can have such a big side consequence.