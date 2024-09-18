Newey and Verstappen Slam British F1 Media for Biased Portrayal

Sep.18 - Max Verstappen has sided "100 percent" with Red Bull's departing Adrian Newey on the bias of British media in Formula 1.

Although Newey has signed up with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond, triggering rumours Verstappen may soon follow him, he defended the triple world champion for the way he is often portrayed in the UK press.

"There's a sort of demonisation that both of them suffered at times which I think is very unfair," said Newey, also referring to German Sebastian Vettel.

He pointed at the "British media" in general, but also the "quite nationalistic" coverage of the UK broadcaster Sky, whose F1 coverage is also picked up by other countries.

Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel hailed Newey for his "honesty".

"He's British after all," he told Viaplay.

"People sometimes tell me to take off my orange glasses, but I don't necessarily wear orange glasses," Coronel added. "I just like the attacking style. That's why I've always been a fan of Max.

"There's never a dull moment. There's always something going on around him. There's fire in that man, whether he crashes or wins," he said.

"So I think it is very honest of Newey to be outspoken like this in the English press. Because then he's also opening himself up for criticism."

Crucially, Verstappen also agrees with Newey's assessment of British bias.

"Absolutely. I agree 100 percent," the triple world champion told Viaplay.

"In terms of discussions, you will always defend your countryman instead of the other," Verstappen added. "But you also try to keep it as neutral as possible and some countries go overboard with it, I think.

"In the end, they can say and shout whatever they want. It doesn't matter to me."

