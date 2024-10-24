Perez Denies Leaving F1 & Ready for Mexican GP Battle

Oct.24 - Sergio Perez thinks those pedalling rumours about his future the hardest have an "agenda".

Less than a month ago, amid a previous wave of speculation that he is preparing to announce his retirement or be ousted by Red Bull, the Mexican hit out at one particular journalist on social media with a Wolf of Wall Street meme.

The meme depicted Leonardo DiCaprio's character screaming: "I'm not f*cking leaving".

"In the end, he didn't say much," Perez said in his native Mexico ahead of his home race this weekend, "but last year it was the same.

"I don't think it's fair that they make up these kinds of rumours, because in the end you create uncertainty for the people who make a huge effort to go and support me at the Mexican GP. I just don't think it's fair."

Perez, 34, says he thinks certain journalists have an "agenda".

"In the end, after so many years in Formula 1, you understand it," he said. "There are many agendas in F1. Eventually you understand how journalism works.

"I always try to stay focused on my job, and the interviews I do are because I have to do them," Perez added. "But when they mess with my people, I said 'I have to do something' and that's what I did - I'm not leaving.

"I have a contract, I know perfectly well what's in it and there's no doubt that I'll be here next year."

Amid the rumours that his son might announce his retirement this weekend, Perez's father Antonio also spoke out ahead of the .

"The best of Checo Perez is yet to come," he told the Mexican sports newspaper Record.

"I am sure that in due time, Checo will have the weapons and tools to fight for the world championship. I am very excited and I can say that Checo will be world champion."

Antonio Perez Garibay, well known in Mexico as a political figure, also said the fact his son drives for Red Bull makes constant pressure and speculation inevitable.

"It's the most sought-after seat in the world," he said. "Today, whatever the team is like, Red Bull is the best team in the world. If Checo had still been at a team like Sauber or , you'd hardly hear anything about him.

"These four years have put him on the map, but the best of Checo is yet to come. In life, winning is not easy - you have to fight. The only thing that comes to you for free in life is the rain."

