More manufacturers want to enter F1 in 2026 now

Nov.21 - Honda, Porsche and perhaps even Ford may be about to surprise the Formula 1 world by signing up for the new 2026 engine rules.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, although some think Honda's potential decision would be a deeper collaboration with Red Bull, the energy drink company appears determined to maintain full control of its new engine subsidiary Red Bull Powertrains.

Indeed, the subsidiary has signed up for the FIA's 2026 rules as a 'new' engine supplier, giving extra life to rumours that it is Ford that is interested in a collaboration with Red Bull.

Honda, on the other hand, go it alone with a full powertrains project and team up with another F1 outfit.

There are also still rumblings in the F1 paddock that Porsche is still in talks with teams about potentially joining fellow Volkswagen brand Audi on the 2026 grid.

McLaren and Porsche have a successful past relationship in Formula 1 from their collaboration in the 80s, triggering suggestions Zak Brown may be interested in firing up a works deal to replace the existing customer deal with Mercedes.

"We're very happy with Mercedes," McLaren supremo Brown said in Abu Dhabi. "I'm a believer that you can win a world championship with a customer engine.

"There's obviously benefits to being a works team with some of the advanced knowledge that you get, but we have a long term contract with Mercedes, we're very happy with the collaboration, and we aren't really spending too much time thinking about 2026 and beyond."

