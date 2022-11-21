Sargeant ends 2023 F1 race seat hopes for Schumacher

Nov.21 - Mick Schumacher's last chance of staying on the Formula 1 grid in 2023 evaporated in Abu Dhabi.

Williams boss Jost Capito had admitted there was still a 2 percent chance a race seat could open up again if Logan Sargeant did not secure his F1 super license.

But the 21-year-old American ultimately secured fourth overall in the Formula 2 championship, giving him an additional 30 points towards his mandatory F1 credential - more than enough for the super license.

"Logan, we can't wait to watch you racing for Williams in F1 next year, we're so very proud," the Formula 2 series tweeted.

Sargeant's team, Carlin, added: "You got those licence points mate. Enjoy F1!"

Axed Haas driver Schumacher had been considered the only real candidate in the event that Sargeant did not secure the F1 license.

His top option now appears to be an offer to become third driver for Mercedes' works F1 team.

"We haven't spoken properly yet," team boss Toto Wolff said in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. "It was just important for me to say during a difficult time for Mick that we appreciate him.

"He deserves a place on the grid - not as a test driver," the Austrian told Sky Deutschland. "Perhaps there is an intermediate step in which we can play a role."

Mick's uncle Ralf admits that the offer is attractive.

"I think Toto Wolff's offer sounds very tempting because he would have the chance to work with a large team and get to know the processes," said the former F1 driver.

"Then he can come back strengthened with new experience."

