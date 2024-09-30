Nikita Mazepin Plans Next Move After Switzerland Sanctions End

Sep.30 - Axed former Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has "plans", now that the door to Europe has been re-opened to him.

Two weeks ago, sanctions imposed on the 25-year-old due to his father's links to Vladimir Putin were finally lifted, meaning the Russian can now freely travel to Europe.

Tass news agency says Switzerland has now followed suit by lifting the country's own set of sanctions against Mazepin, who was sacked by Haas at the outbreak of the 2022 Ukraine-Russia war.

"I am certainly happy about this news," Mazepin said.

"The fight lasted a very long time, and one can say that justice has prevailed. I can announce that this week Switzerland also removed me from its sanctions list. This is a big victory for me.

"I will definitely tell you about my future plans, but a little later," he added.

