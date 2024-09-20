Max Verstappen Handed FIA Community Service for Language Offense

Sep. 20 - Max Verstappen found himself facing the stewards yet again, but this time it wasn't for an on-track incident. The reigning world champion was summoned to explain his choice of words during Thursday's FIA Driver Press Conference in Singapore. According to the stewards, Verstappen used language to describe his car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that was deemed inappropriate for public forums.

While the Dutch driver claimed that his choice of words was a result of language differences, the stewards weren’t entirely convinced. English may not be Verstappen’s first language, but as a high-profile figure in motorsport, the FIA expects drivers to be mindful of their words—especially in broadcast settings. Despite apologizing for the remark and emphasizing that it wasn't aimed at anyone specifically, Verstappen wasn’t let off the hook.

In a firm reminder that all competitors are role models both in and out of the car, the stewards opted for a creative penalty: community service. Verstappen will be required to complete some public interest work, as outlined in Article 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code. This penalty was deemed more fitting than a financial fine, which is often used in cases involving offensive language directed at specific groups.

Though the Red Bull driver has the right to appeal the decision, it's unlikely this will cause too much disruption ahead of the weekend’s racing. Nonetheless, it’s a situation that Verstappen—and the rest of the paddock—won’t forget anytime soon.

