Max Verstappen Handed FIA Community Service for Language Offense
Sep. 20 - Max Verstappen found himself facing the stewards yet again, but this time it wasn't for an on-track incident. The reigning world champion was summoned to explain his choice of words during Thursday's FIA Driver Press Conference in Singapore. According to the stewards, Verstappen used language to describe his car during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that was deemed inappropriate for public forums.
While the Dutch driver claimed that his choice of words was a result of language differences, the stewards weren’t entirely convinced. English may not be Verstappen’s first language, but as a high-profile figure in motorsport, the FIA expects drivers to be mindful of their words—especially in broadcast settings. Despite apologizing for the remark and emphasizing that it wasn't aimed at anyone specifically, Verstappen wasn’t let off the hook.
In a firm reminder that all competitors are role models both in and out of the car, the stewards opted for a creative penalty: community service. Verstappen will be required to complete some public interest work, as outlined in Article 12.4.1.d of the International Sporting Code. This penalty was deemed more fitting than a financial fine, which is often used in cases involving offensive language directed at specific groups.
Though the Red Bull driver has the right to appeal the decision, it's unlikely this will cause too much disruption ahead of the weekend’s racing. Nonetheless, it’s a situation that Verstappen—and the rest of the paddock—won’t forget anytime soon.
Keep an eye on this space as the Singapore Grand Prix weekend unfolds.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
What a joke.
He should be made to sit in the corner like all naughty preschoolers. He needs to grow up and get out from under his father's influence.
Swearing never physically hurts anyone, so people shouldn't act in a butthurt manner.
Can't believe the FIA is getting so tight up these days. They use to be pirates, but now it seems like they want to be the holy Pope.
So FIA now stands for F*cking Idiots Adrift now?
" some public interest work" Please not on "Dont do Drugs" or hes likely to turn up stoned just to wind em up
Point of order ~ does the FIA have jurisdiction in such matters?
Sure, they have jurisdiction over the event and the cars, however, I believe it is the jurisdiction of the laws in the country in which the incident took place that should prevail. If it were me, I would challenge the FIA's authority to make this absurd decision.
Next thing we know the FIA will be issuing parking tickets!