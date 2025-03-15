Marko's Unexpected Triumph Over Verstappen in Australia

Mar.15 - Dr Helmut Marko is trying to stay upbeat about Red Bull's situation as the 2025 season kicks off in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen took issue with his mentor's claim that a second-row qualifying performance might still be realistic at the season opener, while Max's father has been warning that a full season of struggle could result in a premature team exit.

"The Verstappens are rather pessimistic," Marko told Sport1, "while I'm more of an optimist.

"For them, the glass is half empty at the moment - for me it's half full."

Ultimately, Marko proved his charge wrong - as Verstappen qualified P3 behind the dominant McLarens.

Verstappen, though, says the biggest problem in 2025 so far isn't difficult car handling - as was the case last year. "The biggest problem is that we're just too slow," said the Dutchman.

"It's not that the balance is bad, we just don't have enough grip. It's not particularly good, particularly bad, it's just what I expected.

"Everyone has the possibility to develop and improve, of course," Verstappen added. "But first you have to understand it. Or know where you can improve.

"I am not a specialist in aerodynamics and I can't design suspension either. I only drive with what is given to me. I will give feedback on that of course, but I can't tell them how to design a front wing."

What is clear is that Red Bull has started 2025 on the back foot - evidenced by Sergio Perez's replacement, Liam Lawson, not even making it through Q3.

"That (gap) should be a bit less," Marko insists.

Former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland: "We already had a bit of a hint, but I wouldn't have thought it would be that bad."

There have been repetitive signs, however, that Verstappen at least is only just - in Marko's estimation - "two to three tenths" behind McLaren.

"But Max can't perform magic either," he added. "If the technical gap is too big, then even the Max factor won't help."

