Alonso Refuses to Discuss Aston Martin's Form, Defends Bortoleto

Mar.15 - Fernando Alonso amused a throng of journalists in Melbourne by refusing to tell them what he had learned at the wheel of his Aston Martin in practice.

"Nothing. But if had learned anything, I wouldn't tell you," he smiled.

Alonso, 43, was half-joking - but he also made clear that he was also half-serious.

"We (drivers) come here because it's mandatory. We just got out of the car, like always

"It will be 24 Fridays like this where you can ask whatever you want, I just won't answer at all."

Alonso said he would be discussing the behaviour of his car "privately" with his team.

"We did laps, the car is running, the engine is working, the brakes are good, the gearbox shifts up and down, so we're fine," the two-time world champion smiled again.

Aston Martin is very much braced for a 'transition' year as Adrian Newey works quietly away in the background on the all-new project for 2026.

"Personally, I have no idea where we'll be," team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa told DAZN. "There are four very strong teams - the same as last year - then a midfield with a lot of equality.

"At first glance, I think the first races this year will be quite similar to the end of last year, as Fernando said."

De la Rosa confirmed that Newey is "focusing on the 2026 project with the new regulations and the Honda engine, but also to help us develop tools like the new wind tunnel, which will also be used to develop the 2025 car".

Meanwhile, Alonso sided with his protege Gabriel Bortoleto, after Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko described the Brazilian rookie as a "B-grade" driver.

"I think Helmut wanted to defend his drivers, but the facts matter a little more than his words," he said.

"Look at last year's Formula 2 season - Bortoleto and (Isack) Hadjar finished first and second. They are both incredibly talented and have now made the leap to Formula 1."

