Marko thinks there is no better option for Gasly next year

Jun.7 - Dr Helmut Marko says he isn't sure what Pierre Gasly's future in Formula 1 will be beyond 2023.

Frenchman Gasly was reportedly upset when Red Bull signed a new two-year deal with Sergio Pérez to remain Max Verstappen's teammate both next year and 2024.

"Before Pérez signed his contract, I naturally spoke to Gasly," top Red Bull official Marko told formel1.de.

Gasly, 26, has been linked with departure from the Red Bull family altogether, with early rumours linking him with McLaren, Alpine, Aston Martin and Williams.

"We have to see what happens after 2023," said Marko, referring to Gasly's current contract.

"If you look at the history of Red Bull, there is one characteristic that sets us apart - our continuity and planning ahead. We therefore wanted to be clear about the coming years.

"What is the alternative for Gasly?" Marko asked rhetorically. "I don't think there is currently an alternative that would be significantly better than AlphaTauri.'

