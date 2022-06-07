Mick Schumacher's uncle not happy with Haas team boss statements

Jun.7 - Mick Schumacher's uncle has hit out at Haas boss Gunther Steiner.

Recently, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher suggested his nephew Mick and his team boss Steiner have clashing personalities.

That was before 23-year-old Schumacher's latest high speed crash, in which the 2022 Haas car was ripped in half and Steiner said the incident was "not very satisfactory".

"We need to see how we move forward from here," Steiner added.

Those comments triggered a wave of speculation about Schumacher's future at Haas, but uncle Ralf thinks a split before the end of 2022 is "fundamentally impossible".

"Such statements are again typical of Gunther Steiner," he told Sky Deutschland. "They allow for too much interpretation.

"That's unnecessary, and the team has also made a lot of mistakes," Schumacher added.

"Two things now have to come together - on the one hand, Mick has to be careful not to make any more driving mistakes. But Haas also has to improve because Magnussen is also finding it difficult," Ralf said.

"It's important that everything works together now, so that there are no technical defects, he can do his practice sessions and he doesn't make any mistakes.

"If both sides play better together then I don't see a problem," added Schumacher.

However, if Haas and Schumacher do split for 2023, uncle Ralf thinks Mick will have other options.

"I believe the other team bosses see exactly what potential there is," he said. "There are other options too.

"There's a lot going on right now, like a big German manufacturer coming into Formula 1 and really wanting a German driver," added Schumacher. "So from that point of view I would be careful."

