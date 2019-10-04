Kubica sponsor demands Williams explanation

Robert Kubica's sponsor officially demanded that Williams explain why the Pole retired from the Russian GP.
Williams admitted immediately after the Sochi race that the decision was taken to retire Kubica's healthy car "to conserve parts ahead of the coming races".
There was already tension between the struggling British team and Kubica's sponsor PKN Orlen, with Kubica announcing his decision to leave Williams in the days before the Singapore GP.
"Following the retirement of Robert Kubica from Sunday's Russian GP, we have officially asked the Williams team for an explanation," a spokeswoman for Orlen said. "Based on that we will take steps to enforce contractual obligations."
In the wake of Orlen's statement, Williams' senior race engineer Dave Robson explained: "Unfortunately, we were forced to retire Robert's car due to the amount of accident damage we sustained in the Singapore-Russia back-to-back races in order to protect ourselves going into the next events.
"The team has worked extremely hard to ensure race quantities have improved ahead of Japan and the final races," he added.
Williams need to leave F1. Look at HAAS- they crash weekly and dont retire cars in the middle of the race!
Pity George cant get out of his contract since William's is a Joke and things are tumbling down hill!!!
Such a shame to see a former Championship winning team linked to many of the greatest drivers to now be in such a mess, they are in a downward spiral and urgently need a massive cash injection to get them back on track to use a pun.
I hope they bounce back before Frank is also no longer with us.