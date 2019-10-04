Verstappen: I'm 2 tenths faster than Hamilton

Max Verstappen thinks he is "two tenths faster" than top F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.
Hamilton and Leclerc drive for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively.
"If I find myself in the same car as Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc, I feel that I would be two tenths faster," he told De Telegraaf newspaper.
Dutchman Verstappen's comments follow hot on the heels of his father and co-manager Jos declaring that Red Bull's current level of performance is "not good enough".
Max, 22, added: "I think it's well known that I have performed better than the level of my car this year. People often think that Red Bull is on par with the others, but we are a little more behind than it seems. Before Singapore, I thought we could compete for the title next year. Now, I don't think so," Verstappen added.
Earlier in 2019, it was reported that Verstappen wanted to use an exit clause in his current contract to switch to Ferrari or Mercedes for 2020.
He told the Telegraph newspaper a week ago: "Lewis (Hamilton) is an amazing driver, but he has also had the best car. Over the years, Lewis hasn't had the strongest teammates. If you have the right car you can beat everyone."
I wonder if this man requires a crash helmet specially designed for his very large size head.
Hamilton came from a poor background and has won multiple championships across various formula racing to get to F1. He's also about to be a 6 time F1 champion!!!!
Max won a karting championship and he thinks he's the best in world.
I have no doubt he was raised a spoilt little brat that got everything he wanted from his wealthy ex F1 driver father.
All i an say to Max the spoilt brat is, SHUT UP, STOP TRYING TO TAKE OTHERS ACHIEVEMENTS AWAY FROM THEM BECAUSE YOU DONT HAVE THEM.
DO YOUR TALKING WITH CHAMPIONSHIPS, NOT YOUR INNER SPOILT BRAT!!!!
Crazy thing to say with no proof. What will be interesting is with an attitude like that when he does get in a Ferrari or Merc.and things don't go his way whilst challenging for a WDC he might well implode. Sounds like Leclerc's success is getting to him already
Immodest
I don't think for a moment Verstappen will be two tenths faster. he seems to think he is a good f1 driver, but he as forgotten how many time's he got it wrong and ended up taking Vettel out of quite a lot of race's.
Definitely another Alonso in the making.. In the end of his career I would bet he will be just nit more than once champion
Do any of the guys above actually watch f1?? Max regularly matches both Mercedes and Ferrari in a red bull that’s obviously no where near as good. Max and Charles will dominate f1 for the next 10/15 years
Famous Greta Garbo spent her last years in Spain. She was an avid corrida aficionado. The torero who ruled the roost in those days was El Cordobes. Garbo went public saying that El Cordobes was a media product, not entirely a fraud but a very well packaged and marketed phenomenon.
That certainly can be said of a number of current F-1 drivers: Alonso, Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc.
In a way they all, probably, envy Vettel for having become a designated dumping ground of the sport!
and what if he (Max) is 0,2 s faster ?!
Simon s.... your above comment to some old actress as nothing to do with f1. you must obviously be out of your head. and yet again I find myself having to say to you answer the comment about f1 instead of answering other peoples comment.
You, obviously, have bigger issues than my reference to "some old actress."
S Saivil - you need to get a life. and maybe then you will be able to answer the f1 comment. and regarding issues i think you have enough of your own. you should be called billy no mates. go go Danny this weekend.