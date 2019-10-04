Verstappen: I'm 2 tenths faster than Hamilton

4 Oct 2019 by
Max Verstappen thinks he is "two tenths faster" than top F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton and Leclerc drive for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively.

"If I find myself in the same car as Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc, I feel that I would be two tenths faster," he told De Telegraaf newspaper.

Dutchman Verstappen's comments follow hot on the heels of his father and co-manager Jos declaring that Red Bull's current level of performance is "not good enough".


Max, 22, added: "I think it's well known that I have performed better than the level of my car this year. People often think that Red Bull is on par with the others, but we are a little more behind than it seems. Before Singapore, I thought we could compete for the title next year. Now, I don't think so," Verstappen added.

Earlier in 2019, it was reported that Verstappen wanted to use an exit clause in his current contract to switch to Ferrari or Mercedes for 2020.

He told the Telegraph newspaper a week ago: "Lewis (Hamilton) is an amazing driver, but he has also had the best car. Over the years, Lewis hasn't had the strongest teammates. If you have the right car you can beat everyone."

  2. Michael

    Hamilton came from a poor background and has won multiple championships across various formula racing to get to F1. He's also about to be a 6 time F1 champion!!!!
    Max won a karting championship and he thinks he's the best in world.

    I have no doubt he was raised a spoilt little brat that got everything he wanted from his wealthy ex F1 driver father.

    All i an say to Max the spoilt brat is, SHUT UP, STOP TRYING TO TAKE OTHERS ACHIEVEMENTS AWAY FROM THEM BECAUSE YOU DONT HAVE THEM.

    DO YOUR TALKING WITH CHAMPIONSHIPS, NOT YOUR INNER SPOILT BRAT!!!!

  3. ok then

    Crazy thing to say with no proof. What will be interesting is with an attitude like that when he does get in a Ferrari or Merc.and things don't go his way whilst challenging for a WDC he might well implode. Sounds like Leclerc's success is getting to him already

  5. Amaya locks

    I don't think for a moment Verstappen will be two tenths faster. he seems to think he is a good f1 driver, but he as forgotten how many time's he got it wrong and ended up taking Vettel out of quite a lot of race's.

  7. JD

    Do any of the guys above actually watch f1?? Max regularly matches both Mercedes and Ferrari in a red bull that’s obviously no where near as good. Max and Charles will dominate f1 for the next 10/15 years

  8. Simon Saivil

    Famous Greta Garbo spent her last years in Spain. She was an avid corrida aficionado. The torero who ruled the roost in those days was El Cordobes. Garbo went public saying that El Cordobes was a media product, not entirely a fraud but a very well packaged and marketed phenomenon.

    That certainly can be said of a number of current F-1 drivers: Alonso, Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc.

    In a way they all, probably, envy Vettel for having become a designated dumping ground of the sport!

  10. Amaya locks

    Simon s.... your above comment to some old actress as nothing to do with f1. you must obviously be out of your head. and yet again I find myself having to say to you answer the comment about f1 instead of answering other peoples comment.

