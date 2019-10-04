Liberty says no 'serious' talks with new F1 teams

Liberty Media has officially played down the hopes of multiple teams that reportedly want to enter Formula 1.
We reported recently that two prospective teams, one called Panthera Team Asia F1 and another thought to be Boris Rothenberg's SMP Racing outfit, might be interested in entering the sport.
And now a Spanish outfit with links to the Formula 2 team Campos Racing and the German driver Pascal Wehrlein claims it is in "an advanced stage" of talks to enter F1 in 2021.
But Formula 1 has issued a statement "following publicity in recent days from several entities that have indicated their ambition to participate in the Formula 1 world championship from 2021".
"While Formula 1 appreciates their interest, we can confirm that there are no serious discussions with any persons or companies about the admission of a new team," the statement added.
In the present atmosphere of indecisiveness about upcoming rules changes, I can see no reason why it is an optimal change for a new time to "test the waters". F1 either has to look back and determine why they've been successful in the past and not so much lately. Costs are one thing; lack of Deep Pocket sponsors are another. Insecurity about certain changes to the rules is surely not going to tempt people to invest millions in finding out if they can start from "Zero" and be successful. HAAS has proven that, at best, another mid-field contender is what we might expect.
Since you cannot prevent the people who have lots of money from having lots of money, then how do you level the playing field? My opinion is probably an over-simplification, but looking at the success of IMSA and IndyCar, could be one way to find an eureka moment to define a new era.
I will confess to watching an IMSA race above just about anything else. Yes, there are checks and balances that govern what can be done to make things highly competitive in each class. There are always complain ts over what is really fair, but by and large the racing is close and exciting, lots of passing, different winners from race to race (for the most part). So - for F1 to attract new members, there must be something that is more conducive to competition that does not breed such disparity between the haves (money) and the have-nots (not much money). Liberty has not much wiggle room to work with AND THEY SURE CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE A MCLAREN OR FERRARI...