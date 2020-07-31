Hulkenberg set to replace Perez at Silverstone

Jul.31 - Nico Hulkenberg looks set to make a shock return to Formula 1 this weekend at Silverstone.

It comes after Sergio Perez was sidelined after testing positive for coronavirus.

Formula 1 insists, however, that the back-to-back races in Britain will go ahead.

"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend's event," a statement read.





As for Racing Point, the Silverstone based team said its regular Mexican driver is "physically well", and the "intention is to race two cars on Sunday".

Mercedes reserve Stoffel Vandoorne was first in line to replace Perez, but he is in Berlin for a Formula E race.

"Stoffel is in Berlin to prepare for the last six rounds of Formula E which will start next Wednesday," a Mercedes spokesperson told La Derniere Heure.

"In case Sergio Perez cannot race, our second reserve Esteban Gutierrez will replace him."

Gutierrez is indeed at Silverstone, but Racing Point's first pick is in fact believed to be Nico Hulkenberg, who lost his Renault seat at the end of last year.

The German, who drove for the Silverstone based team - then - in 2012 and again in 2014-2016, has reportedly undergone a corona test and is awaiting the results.

Check out more items on this website about: