How can Verstappen be so much faster than his teammates?
May 11 - Sergio Perez's performance so far in 2021 is highlighting a problem that has affected all of Max Verstappen's most recent Formula 1 teammates.
That is the view of former Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin, referring to the fact that Mexican Perez qualified almost a second behind Verstappen in Barcelona in an identical Red Bull car.
It is a major problem for Red Bull, given that first Pierre Gasly and then Alex Albon were ousted specifically because the team needs a competitive driver to support Verstappen during races and score points for the constructors' championship.
"In difficult circumstances, it seems that Verstappen knows how to squeeze more out of the car. Maybe he really is that much better than Gasly, Albon and Perez," Russian Sirotkin told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.
"I find it hard to believe that Max is nine tenths faster than any driver who is next to him based on driving skills alone," Sirotkin continued.
"It is also difficult to say that the RB16B is such a specific car, but it does seem that only Verstappen can perform optimally with this Red Bull."
at least you can tell that Sergio has the potential to be as fast as Max is, but for now he is making lots of mistakes that cost him a lot, last race he was stuck for half of it behinde ferrari for example in italy he could score podium, but he went off and so on, comapred to Gasly and Albon i at least can see that he has the pace, just needs to stop making mistakes, also he managed to outqualify Max in Italy and that was like first time after 2 or 3 years that anyone managed that...
Perez will be fine. Still learning the mew car. And learong fasyer than Vettel and Alonso (who finished at rhe back). What Max needs is someone who umderstands strategy and will give him mew tires when Ham pits for new tires and leaves a 26 second gap when the pit stop window is 24 seconds... RB lost 1st place, not Max.
Same reason Lewis is faster than his teammates Lol. Not rocket science.
"I find it hard to believe that Max is nine tenths faster than any driver who is next to him based on driving skills alone," I wonder what this is insinuating? Hmm
Well how long has MV been behind the RB wheel? and how long has SP!!
With the modern cars it takes time to get to grips with them just look at this years grid, everyone who changed is taking time to get up to speed.