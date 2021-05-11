Former F1 driver slams Spanish GP TV coverage

May 11 - A former Formula 1 driver has hit out at the live television coverage of last weekend's Spanish GP.

"I've never seen such bad TV coverage of Formula 1 in my whole life," Christjan Albers, a former Minardi driver, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"I don't know who was pushing the buttons, but it was really extreme," he said.

"There was a really exciting fight between Hamilton and Verstappen, which is about the world championship, and all of the tense moments between them were completely ignored by the director.

"The back-markers were especially covered and it really annoyed me," the 42-year-old Dutchman added. "I am really starting to notice the poor direction of this aspect of Formula 1."

