Binotto insists Scuderia Ferrari team has no 'number 1' policy

Sep.27 - Ferrari does not have a 'number 1' driver policy, Mattia Binotto insists.

The issue returned to the headlines recently when the Maranello marque's John Elkann said at Monza that Ferrari is aiming to win the title by 2026 "with Charles Leclerc in pole position".

But team boss Binotto insists that doesn't mean Carlos Sainz is the team's number 2.

"I think what our chairman meant is that if we look at the current season, Charles has been faster than Carlos on average and he's also been on pole more often," he told Sky Italia. "The goal is to win the world championship and that goes for both drivers."

Binotto also defended the job Spaniard Sainz has done so far in red, resulting in a contract extension that will see him at Ferrari until at least 2024.

"I think Carlos is a strong racing driver," he said. "He's proven that over the past years and he's proving it again this season.

"He always scores a lot of points on Sundays, he's learning and he's fast too. So it's fair that we as a team give both drivers the same chances at least at the start of the season."

Once a campaign is well underway, however, Binotto said Ferrari may ultimately issue team orders in order to push for the drivers' crown.

"Should the need arise, we could at some point determine who has the better chance of winning," he admitted.

