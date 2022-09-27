Briatore aims to 'raise the bar' in F1 with new role?

Sep.27 - Flavio Briatore is aiming to "raise the bar" in Formula 1 with his new role.

Once banned from the paddock over the 'crashgate' scandal of over a decade ago, the former Renault boss and driver manager is now back in a different role.

"My contact with Bernie (Ecclestone) was never cut off," he told Sport Bild, "and it was the same with Stefano Domenicali. I'm a close friend of his and I only came back because of him."

Domenicali reportedly wanted Briatore, 72, to have an ambassadorial and consulting role on the commercial side of the sport.

"With the takeover by Liberty Media, Formula 1 has changed in recent years for the better," said the Italian. "The racing is more exciting with the new cars.

"But the whole environment is also different. The entertainment for sponsors and special guests is high quality, but I want to raise the bar with my experience."

Briatore's new role involves his service and hospitality company Billionaire Life.

"We have 1,300 employees worldwide," he said. "Stefano asked if I could bring my contacts and professional experience to the new Formula 1.

"I didn't hesitate for a second. I'm delighted and happy to be back and I feel like I'm home.

"I can bring all this experience and my international contacts to F1, whether it's negotiations with new sponsors and circuits or a special service for VIP guests.

"The money doesn't matter, I do with pleasure for Stefano," Briatore insists.

"I put managers in all of my companies as I no longer want to do everything myself. I did that for long enough."

In the interview, Briatore was also asked about Ferrari's current situation in the 2022 season.

"It was very surprising for everyone, including Ferrari, to see how well the season started for them," he said.

"With such a change from last year, mistakes naturally happen. But they have a very, very good car and are a top team again. We must not forget that after the bad season last year."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: