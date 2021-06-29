Audi & Porsche to attend next F1 engine meeting this weekend
Jun.29 - Two men named Markus Duesmann and Oliver Blume will meet with the big-wigs of Formula 1 this weekend at the Red Bull Ring.
Auto Motor und Sport reports that the sport is now hashing out the details of the new engine regulations for 2025 and beyond, beginning with a big meeting of the engine manufacturers ahead of the Austrian GP.
"Fundamental questions remain," claimed correspondent Michael Schmidt.
"How much should the engine cost? What should the cost cap be? Which components should be standard? What should the combustion engine look like? How big should the share of electrical energy be?"
Schmidt continued: "Do we need the MGU-H or not? Should the power be delivered to the front wheels too? What performance are we aiming for?
"How big and heavy can be the battery be in order to keep the cars' weight down?"
It is already known that carbon-neutral fuel is on the way in, and the current V6 architecture will be the basis of the new engines.
As for the other details, those will be discussed on July 3, with FIA president Jean Todt and F1 chiefs Stefano Domenicali and Ross Brawn at the helm.
In attendance will be Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, Ferrari's John Elkann, Renault chief executive Luca de Meo, and billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, whose Red Bull brand will take over from the departing Honda from 2022.
"In addition to the four Formula 1 manufacturers, the CEOs of Porsche and Audi will also be at the table," Schmidt revealed.
Their names are Markus Duesmann, the Audi CEO, and his Porsche counterpart Oliver Blume, representing Volkswagen's reported interest in potentially racing in Formula 1 under the future engine rules.
Please Please Please, Audi/Porsche and with Williams, American owner , has to be the right move
RedBull will be to demanding
IMO, not likely. Cost prohibitive and Porsche has already mucked it up a couple times in the past. Sports car racing is much more effective. US is a huge target for these mfgs and, unfortunately, 'muricans don't care much about F1. Love to see it though.
lol when you say effective , you mean cheaper , well cant argue with that, but euro 2019 audi sales 419K, usa the same yr 224K,add that to vw sales of around 300K for usa thats still a lot of cars and with the big electrification push who knows,but yeah these are just numbers i know, just love to see williams have an oem on board i suppose, but and roughly they know the cost of being an engine supplier even before attending this meeting , so whats in it for them , lunch on the Fia ?
Who would pass up a lunch with Mr. Mat at his chalet? All the go juice you can drink AND Paddock Club seats for Sunday. I'm a bit biased here, I don't trust OEMs in our sport.....they're too fickle (excepting Ferrari).
Oh how I wish M power would return. Those harmonious sounds of an M V10 screaming at 19K; only to blowup due the rubbish Castrol oil being used. Lol. Still loved em tho.
But only a dream as BMW are not big on V6 engines.
Jaxo, you're embarrassing yourself......posting a truly F1 fan comment with no room for scoffing or criticism. On this one, you are spot on. Don't make it a habit.