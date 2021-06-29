F1 figures slam warning on Verstappen's 'burnout' last Sunday
Jun.29 - Three Formula 1 personalities have slammed the sport's governing body for clamping down on the type of chequered flag 'burnout' indulged by Max Verstappen last Sunday.
To the chagrin of former Bridgestone engineer Kees van der Grint, race director Michael Masi said moves like that "will not be tolerated" from the championship leader in future.
"Max brings life to Formula 1, which is something the viewer is starving for," he told RTL GP, a Dutch broadcaster.
"People like him are the best thing about sports, so it's really very sad that an organisation like the FIA wants to stop that."
Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos fully agrees.
"Max saw his teammates hanging over the fence and did a cool burnout," he told Ziggo Sport. "I don't quite understand why it was criticised.
"He did it on the extreme side of the track, so it was completely safe. Don't you think these things should be possible - to celebrate a victory like that? Especially when Red Bull was winning on its own track."
Finally, F1 legend Gerhard Berger thinks the FIA should indeed make "room" for drivers and the fans to enjoy the warm-down lap celebrations.
"When I saw it I thought 'Everybody is going to talk about this'," said the former Ferrari and McLaren driver.
"A warning is appropriate," Berger told Servus TV, "but in general I like what they do in MotoGP, when the warm-down lap is turned into a real show by some of the riders.
"There should be room for a little fun in Formula 1 too," Berger insisted.
Nothing wrong with what Verstappen did we've seen many drivers over the years do exactly the same thing and before people say I'm biased I'm not I don't follow Verstappen I follow vettel
Wanna; see real post race antics? Try IndyCar or Bashcar in the US. Burnouts, donuts, fence climbing, reverse direction laps.....Castroneves did a full 27 minute celebration following Indy 500. I'm not a VER fan but all he did was a mild spin up to include the crew in his happiness. I seem to remember a Brit nobleman tearing up his Pirellis in a runoff area not long ago. Again, not a VER fan, but give the kid some slack.
See Section 43.3 of the dumbass F1 reg's for a description of allowed post race celebration. Young Max was well within the rules.
43.3 After receiving the end-of-race signal all cars must proceed on the circuit directly to the post-race parc fermé without any unnecessary delay, without receiving any object whatsoever and without any assistance (except that of the marshals if necessary).
An exception to Article 22.4 and to the above will be made for the winning driver who may perform an act of celebration before reaching parc fermé, provided any such act:
a) Is performed safely and does not endanger other drivers or any officials.
b) Does not call into question the legality of his car.
c) Does not delay the podium ceremony.
Exactly can't belive people are complaining about that
Since when is the former Bridgestone engineer Kees van der Grint an F1 figure, he used to work for a company that used to supply tyres to F1 years ago. Dire!
He was a senior tyre engineer to MS all thru his winning years .and hes Dutch and its a Dutch interviewer, yeah wonder why they asked him ?