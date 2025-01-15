Andretti Eyes American Driver for Cadillac F1 2026 Entry

Jan.15 - Colton Herta says it would be a "difficult decision" to switch from Indycar to Formula 1.

Through his long-standing existing relationships with Andretti and Cadillac, the 24-year-old American has often been mentioned as a lead candidate to represent the new F1 entry from 2026.

Just days ago, Cadillac F1 advisor and Formula 1 legend told the German news agency DPA that "the goal from the beginning was to have at least one American driver".

He admitted that Herta is "very likely" the top candidate.

Speaking during the Indycar media day this week, Herta said: "If it happens, then that's great but I would have to make a difficult decision.

"It feels like we've been talking about it for half a decade and I'm getting tired of it," he added. "I just want to drive and concentrate on Indycar and winning the championship this year. If something comes out of that, then I'd have to think about it.

"All my friends and family are here in America so it would be a big decision."

Another issue for Herta is securing enough points under F1's super license system to be approved by the FIA. "I think the answer to that is that I didn't even know how the system works," he smiled.

"If it happens, that's great. And if it doesn't, then poor me. Then I'll be stuck racing in Indycar," he smiled. "I'll be fine either way."

Mario Andretti, meanwhile, revealed that the current plan would be to pair Cadillac F1's young American driver with a more established name.

"Many drivers are being considered. We are keeping all options open," the 84-year-old told DPA.

"It definitely makes sense to put an experienced driver alongside that American driver." As for who it will be, Andretti continued: "Suddenly, someone could become available that we would have never thought of."

