Alpine wants Russell-like solution for Piastri now says Williams

Jul.3 - Williams is not hiding that Oscar Piastri is perhaps top of the list to replace struggling Nicholas Latifi next year.

Canadian Latifi is no longer hiding that his seat is in serious doubt for 2023, with team boss Jost Capito admitting the team is watching "which contracts run out".

"We have to do the best for the team for next year, when there are various options," he added.

The most obvious of those options is Australian 21-year-old Piastri - the reigning Formula 2 champion who is under contract to Renault-owned Alpine.

Capito admits there is contact with Alpine.

"George Russell was in a similar situation to Oscar now, when he needed a seat as a Mercedes driver and Mercedes was looking for a team for him so he could gain experience so he could then go to Mercedes," the German told ntv.

"I think Alpine wants it do the same with Piastri now."

Capito admits that a "loan" of Piastri to Williams is "certainly a possibility, no question".

"But we also have to see for the future, because if you really want to get to the top, you have to have your own drivers."

When asked about the possibility that Alpine will loan Piastri to Williams, Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said: "I think it's best to ask Jost.

"But it's great to have one of our young drivers wanted by other Formula 1 teams."

