Alonso Eyes 2026 as Final Shot for F1 World Title

Sep.26 - Fernando Alonso admits he may run out of time to secure his long-elusive third world championship.

The Spaniard admits he was so keen for Adrian Newey to sign for Aston Martin that he texted the 65-year-old, met with him, and even offered a chunk of his sizeable salary to potentially increase team owner Lawrence Stroll's financial offer.

However, with Newey arriving at the Silverstone based team in March next year, Alonso admits the Briton's impact on the 2025 Aston Martin will be limited.

"I would like to say yes, but honestly, I don't think so," he said.

"I don't think that it's really worth spending too much on the '25 campaign, unless you are fighting for the championship. So I think the '26 project should be the first car that he has an influence."

And according to the team's commercial and marketing director Jefferson Slack, 2026 will probably be too early for a championship challenge from Aston Martin.

"Newey will certainly be a big help for 2026 to be fighting for wins, and I think in 2027 we will be fighting for world championships," he is quoted as saying by Diario Sport newspaper.

Alonso, currently 43, will turn 46 in the middle of 2027.

"Step by step," he said, "we have all we need to have that first race win and hopefully fighting for championships in the future.

"But I'm aware that this takes time and I don't have that time in a way."

Alonso's current contract with Aston Martin is long-term, but he has only signed up to actual be in the race cockpit until the end of 2026.

"After 2026, I will be driving in Formula 1 or in other series," he confirmed. "If I'm not driving in Formula 1, I will be in the Aston Martin team, somehow. So I will enjoy that bright future, hopefully."

