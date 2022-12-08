Abiteboul inches closer to F1 return with Hyunday?

Dec.8 - Cyril Abiteboul may be inching closer to his return to Formula 1.

The 45-year-old Frenchman was team boss not only at Caterham until 2014 but more recently at Renault - although his tenure ended with the team's switch to Alpine branding.

Last year, Abiteboul re-emerged as motorsport advisor at Formula 2 engine supplier Mecachrome.

But his latest appointment looks set to be at Hyundai - the South Korean carmaker that has been linked with a potential Formula 1 foray for the post-2026 period with new engine rules.

Last month, it was rumoured in the pages of Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure that Abiteboul may fill the team principal vacancy at Hyundai's world rally championship team.

That now appears even more likely amid rumours Hyundai's deputy boss Julien Moncet was set to leave in addition to the resignation of team manager Pablo Marcos.

