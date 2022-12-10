2022 F1 champions honoured by FIA during gala

Hosted by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the evening provided a fitting climax to the FIA’s Annual General Assembly Week and the 2022 racing season.

The gathering was supported by Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI), the Regione Emilia-Romagna and the Italian Trade Agency and commercial partners Rolex, Hankook, Brembo, Marelli, OMP and Bell.

An audience of 1,000 guests celebrated the outstanding performers and performances of 2022 while the personalities and rising stars were lauded and those lost to the motor sport fraternity were remembered. The evening was presided over by MCs Derin Adetosoye, the Formula E presenter, and Eurosport Italia’s Zoran Filicic.

The night celebrated not just the world champions and their teams but also the many people who make the sport what it is.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “It is an honour that this 2022 edition, my first as FIA President, takes place in Bologna, at the heart of ‘Motor Valley’. It is a city and a region rich in motor sport and automotive history. My warmest thanks to the Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI), Regione Emilia-Romagna and the Italian Trade Agency for hosting us, and to our partners for their support.

“Tonight, we honour the stars of our sport – our World Champions, and I would also like to thank all the manufacturers, teams and promoters who provide such strong support. Most of all, I would like to thank the thousands of volunteers and marshals who freely dedicate their time to ensure the safety and success of events all over the world.

“This year we have taken significant steps forward on regulations and advanced technology, with the debut of the hybrid-powered Rally 1 category in WRC, a second successful year of the Hypercar category in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the dawn of the electric Rallycross era, the launch of the Formula E Gen3 car and approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council of the 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations.

“Across the entire FIA motor sport portfolio, we are promoting environmental sustainability – towards our goal of net-zero by 2030.”

The evening was the crowning moment of a record-breaking season for Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman recorded 15 wins – a new landmark for a single season. He won two of year’s three Sprints and amassed the largest single-season points total (454) in the history of the sport in clinching his second consecutive world title.

After receiving the trophy from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, Verstappen said: “Your whole life you aim for the goal of being a World Champion, but this year we were more competitive and we won the Drivers’ and the Constructors’, so I would say this one is better than last year and more rewarding, but the first one is always more emotional.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc received the second-place trophy with Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Pérez taking the third-place prize.

The Constructors’ title, presented by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was accepted by Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal Christian Horner. “For nine years there was only one manufacturer on this trophy. It’s been the most incredible year for the team. We’ve broken every record of our own. Tonight I’d like to dedicate this one to Dietrich Mateschitz.”

Action of the year award

The FIA Action of the Year award celebrates the most spectacular moments of the past racing year and is the only prize of the evening voted for by motor sport fans around the world on FIA.com. Video clips of some of the most dramatic moments in motor sport from the 2022 season were put to public vote on the FIA website, with fans choosing from the action from different FIA championships: FIA Formula 3 Championship, FIA World Rallycross Championship, FIA European Rally Championship, FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, FIA Formula One World Championship, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rally Championship and WTCR - FIA World Touring Car Cup.

In 2022, the prize went to Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team’s Lewis Hamilton for his stunning overtaking move on Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez during the British grand prix.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: