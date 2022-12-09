Red Bull 2022 F1 season analysis with Scarbs by Peter Windsor

The budget cap, and the new 2022 F1 regulations, were designed to close the gaps in F1 - to make the racing closer. As it happened, Oracle Red Bull Racing won 16 of the 22 races in 2022 and enabled Max Verstappen to sew up his second Drivers' title by Japan.

It was a walkover, in other words - and much of the credit should go to Adrian Newey and his team and to Red Bull Powertrains (née Honda). In this video, Craig Scarborough, in conversation with Peter Windsor, looks back at the season from a performance perspective and predicts the path that Red Bull will be taking into 2023, taking into account the double-whammy aero development penalties that will restrict the team over the winter and into the new season.

