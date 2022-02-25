How can I watch Formula One at home?

Following Formula 1 races have had a whole new meaning in the last few years. As many in different parts of the world often wondered where they were going to watch a live Formula One race and had to imagine some ideal plans to do so, F1 TV has definitely changed the game since its introduction in 2018. F1 TV is the streaming service provided by the Formula One World Championship, and it offers unique packages that include streaming all live sessions, live timing, information on tyre strategies, and even more.

F1 TV packages

Although F1 TV is quite complete for any Formula One fan that wants to enjoy live races, races from the modern era of racing, or even old Grands Prix, its options vary depending on the country you are in. Commercial agreements might differ from certain countries to others, and it has an impact on the service provided by F1 TV to your region. Areas like the United Kingdom or Germany do not have access to live sessions, for example. To know if you have access to live sessions, there are two key packages that you should know: F1 TV Pro & F1 TV Access.

As stated in F1 TV's Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section, F1 TV Access subscribers will not have actual access to live sessions, but such subscription will give you "access to some on-demand content depending on where you live."

Moreover, you will be able to enjoy Live Timing on any of the two options previously stated. By clicking here, you'll have access to the current Content Schedule put out by F1 TV and detailed information about how things vary from country to country. It has information about the availability of the F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Access packages in your country, while also giving you information about the amount of time it'll take for you to enjoy replays and whether the Race Archive is available in your country of residence.

Extra race series on F1 TV

If you love Formula 1 feeder series, F1 TV will also be an incredible tool for you, as it offers you F2 and F3 content, while also providing content from other categories such as the Porsche SuperCup and the W Series.

In terms of the devices you can use to experience the unique content put out by F1 TV, the main page of the streaming service offers quite a detailed look into that area. "You can watch F1 TV using your mobile or tablet through major platforms such as Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire App. You can also cast from a browser using Apple Airplay or Google Chromecast It’s also available to view on a PC through all major web browsers."

Moreover, the experience of watching Grands Prix on F1 TV only gets enhanced by the option to select from various choices of commentary languages. Currently, F1 TV offers you access to five different languages: French, German, English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Races from the Archive can have limited commentary in certain languages, as can be seen on F1 TV's Content Schedule, but the experience of watching full races from the past is like no other available, given the image/sound quality.

Several streams during live sessions

F1 TV is the way to go to have full access into the world of the pinnacle of motor racing. It gives you a great chance to watch not only the live sessions but also gives you detailed content in documentary formats as well as tremendous informative pieces about the technical side of the series, analysis of strategic situations, onboard cameras from live events, and much more.

We know you wouldn't want to miss any of the actions of the upcoming 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. To take the chance to witness the entire 23-Grand Prix calendar, F1 TV is the right place to be in 2022. A new era of cars, new sporting regulations, and probably new battles at the front. You simply can't afford to miss it.

