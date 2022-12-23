Reserve drivers for the 2023 season

Sometimes focusing too much on recruits and driver changes within the ten teams on the board, we sometimes tend to forget to mention the reserve drivers. However, the latter are of paramount importance, especially in the event of injury or illness.

Third team drivers, however, they more often attract the attention of the cameras than the test drivers, different in some teams and systematically, real workers in the shadows. For example, Daniel Ricciardo, back at Red Bull as the third driver, will not be the majority tester within the Red Bull simulator since Rudy Van Buren is. A subtlety that is authentic in some cases.

Recently, the signing of Mick Schumacher at Mercedes in this capacity has helped to bring such news back to life and for this, the new season will prove to be exciting for everyone. From drivers to F1 betting enthusiasts, the excitement is total for this 2023 campaign.

Who will be the reserve pilots?

Red Bull – Daniel Ricciardo

The great return of the one who “never should have left” if we stick to the words of Christian Horner. With performances at half mast in recent months, the doors of McLaren had gradually closed for the Australian still adorned with his most beautiful smile.

Eager to breathe in the absence of a starting steering wheel, Ricciardo will still have to be present at several Grands Prix this season and of course, be ready.

Ferrari

For some specialists, having a third renowned pilot is a help. For others, no. We will therefore let them define whether it is a good thing or not that Antonio Giovinazzi is again the third driver of the famous Scuderia.

Note that the Transalpine is making its comeback after playing a Formula E season as a starter.

Mercedes

An announcement as strong as an incumbent transfer for Mercedes and Mick Schumacher who comes full circle by joining the last team for which his father ran.

McLaren

Before the announcement of the arrival of Oscar Piastri, Alex Palou had been approached for a time at McLaren in F1. A member of the team across the Atlantic, the Catalan will be the third driver for the English team in Woking.

Alpine

After the huge imbroglio concerning Oscar Piastri in 2022, Alpine has not yet found an official solution regarding its reserve driver. However, Jack Doohan, brilliant driver from the F1 antechamber and member of the drivers' academy should, in all likelihood, take on this role.

Williams

We do not change a quasi-exception! Williams does not employ a reserve driver and will, as always, call on its partner Mercedes when needed.

AlphaTauri

The idea is the same for AlphaTauri which generally calls on the third Red Bull driver if necessary.

Haas

For the moment, no one knows the name of the team's future reserve driver.

Alfa Romeo

Brilliant at times in Formula 2, the Frenchman Théo Pourchaire will be chomping at the bit while waiting for F1 and ensuring development and testing at the Swiss team.

Aston Martin

Stoffel Vandoorne should find a non-permanent seat with Aston Martin.

