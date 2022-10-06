The best sites to place your F1 bets

Sports betting enthusiasts have countless options to choose from nowadays. From worldwide football leagues to high-end motorsport like Formula One, there is an endless stream of sports you can wager on at most bookies.

Formula One isn’t usually the most popular sports betting option, but that could be set to change in the near future. Bookies consistently offer an increasing number of Formula One betting choices, with wagers available on anything from fastest lap to the race winner.

Numerous UK betting sites offer the creme-de-la-creme of Formula One wagering options. Nevertheless, some platforms are naturally better than others. This is especially true for punters looking to bet on Formula One, as it isn’t quite as popular as more common options such as football or US sports leagues.

Stay with us as we explore the best sites to place your Formula One bets. We’ll explore the different betting options available and give a round-up of the best drivers and circuits, and what the future holds.

What can you bet on in F1?

Learning about the numerous betting options on Formula One is crucial to your continued enjoyment, especially for beginners who can easily think that wagering on race winners is the only option. As it turns out, there are numerous betting options during a Formula One race or season:

Outright betting on Grand Prix winners: The most straightforward type of Formula One bet is predicting the winner of a Grand Prix.

Future Formula One betting: Many punters place bets on who they think will win the Driver’s or Constructor’s Formula One championships at the start of the season.

Live betting: Live, in-play Formula One betting is arguably the most exciting. You can place bets on various aspects of the race while watching in real time.

Qualifiers: You can also bet on the qualifying rounds, predicting the fastest lap times or overall order of the starting grid.

A rundown of the best sites for F1 betting

Gamblers have plenty of options for Formula One betting nowadays. Playing on the best sites is crucial, boosting your enjoyment and hopefully your overall winnings at the same time. New player welcome bonuses are key to ensuring you get the best experience.

These promotions give your bankroll an instant boost, often providing free bet offers and more. Established platforms like bet365, William Hill, 888sport and Unibet are the best options for functionality. We’ve listed a few of the best welcome bonuses below for you to pick from:

Luckster Sports UK: Bet £10 & get £10

BetUK: Bet £10 & get £30 in free bets

Bet365: Bet £10 & get £50 in free bets

play: Bet £10 & get £15 in free bets

Grosvenor Sport: Double the odds, any bet, any odds

William Hill: Bet £10 & get £30 in free bets

888sport: £40 in free bets after £10 first bet

Unibet: Up to £40 money back if your first bet loses

Who are the current top F1 drivers?

Knowing the current top Formula One drivers is crucial to long-term Formula One betting success. You’ll be placing bets on these drivers more often than not, so having some basic knowledge is essential. Here are the widely recognised top three:

Max Verstappen

The Belgian-Dutch Max Verstappen won his first Formula One World Championship in 2021 after a dramatic finale versus Lewis Hamilton. Undoubtedly the hottest prospect in Formula One currently, he’s tipped to win several more world championships before his time is up.

Lewis Hamilton

One of the greatest British sportsmen of all time, Lewis Hamilton has won a remarkable seven Formula One World Championships since 2008. He is in the twilight of his career but still at the top of his game.

Hamilton will be keen to win a record-breaking eighth championship this season, but with current problems with the Mercedes cars, it doesn’t look likely.

George Russell

The most exciting British Formula One prospect since a young Hamilton burst onto the scene, George Russell has quickly stamped his mark on the racing world after filling in for Lewis at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix. Are we looking at a future world champion? Many people think so.

Iconic Formula One circuits

Formula One fans have enjoyed some legendary circuits over the years. Events like the Monaco Grand Prix have historically been the most famous. Nowadays, modern circuits such as Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina are fascinating spectacles of forward-thinking design.

You can find a few more iconic Formula One circuits below:

Monza, Italy

Red Bull Ring, Austria

Interlagos, Brazil

Imola, Italy

Silverstone, England

What does the future hold for F1 betting?

There aren’t many other sports that rely as much on technological evolution and rule changes as Formula One. For example, many people worry that the new engine regulations starting in 2026 might slow things down.

Most analysts expect Formula One betting to continue gaining popularity. However, betting habits and tactics will evolve with the sport, echoing changes made to aspects such as engine size, pitstop rules and more.

