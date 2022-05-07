Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Miami F1 GP

Below you can find the photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Miami Formula One Grand Prix.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44 and Pierre Gasly (FRA) AlphaTauri AT03.
Miami Grand Prix, Friday 6th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44.
Miami Grand Prix, Saturday 7th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Miami Grand Prix, Friday 6th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
Lando Norris driving the McLaren MCL36 at Miami
Hard Rock Café during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022, 5th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Miami International Autodrome, from May 6 to 8, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States of America – Photo Julien Delfosse / DPPI
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 at Miami
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – MAY 07: Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 during the Miami GP at Miami International Autodrome on Saturday May 07, 2022 in Miami, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205070575 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205070440 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205070482 // Usage for editorial use only //
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205070070 // Usage for editorial use only //
Several cars going around turn 4 at Miami
Esteban Ocon driving the Alpine A522 around Miami International Autodromo
Sergio Perez driving the Red Bull at Miami
Kevin Magnussen driving the Haas VF-22 at Miami
Sebastian Vettel driving the Aston Martin at Miami
Fernando Alonso driving the Alpine A522 at Miami
Geroge Russell driving the Mercedes W13 at Miami
Daniel Ricciardo driving the McLaren MCL36 at Miami
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 at Miami
Pierre Gasly driving the AlphaTauri STR03 and Zhou Guanyu driving the Alfa Romeo at Miami
Yuki Tsunoda driving the AlphaTuari STR03 at Miami
Nicholas Latifi driving the Williams FW44 at Miami
George Russell driving the Mercedes W13 at Miami
Sergio Perez driving the Red Bull RB18 at Miami
Carlos Sainz driving the F1-75 at Miami
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 at Miami
George Russell driving the Mercedes W13 at Miami
Charles Leclerc driving the Ferrari F1-75 at Miami
Lewis Hamilton driving the Mercedes W13 in Miami
Track illustration during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022, 5th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Miami International Autodrome, from May 6 to 8, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States of America – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205070441 // Usage for editorial use only //
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202205070408 // Usage for editorial use only //
Track illustration during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022, 5th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Miami International Autodrome, from May 6 to 8, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States of America – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
George Russell driving the Mercedes W13 in Miami
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022, 5th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Miami International Autodrome, from May 6 to 8, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States of America – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Miami Grand Prix, Friday 6th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Miami Grand Prix, Saturday 7th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Miami Grand Prix, Saturday 7th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Miami Grand Prix, Saturday 7th May 2022. Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, USA.
action, mindmaze, Miami International Autodrome, GP2205a, F1, GP
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22