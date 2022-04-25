Wallpaper Photos 2022 Emilia Romagna F1 GP

GP DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 24/04/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 24: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate with their team after the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204240459 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 24: The race winners trophy of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, second place trophy of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and winning constructor trophy are pictured in the Red Bull Racing garage after the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204240470 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 24: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204240494 // Usage for editorial use only //
IMOLA, ITALY – APRIL 24: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202204240505 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis der Emilia Romagna 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Emilia Romagna GP. Lewis Hamilton
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 24: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 24, 2022 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 24: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 24, 2022 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
AUTODROMO INTERNAZIONALE ENZO E DINO FERRARI, ITALY – APRIL 24: The Red Bull trophy delegate, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, on the podium during the Emilia Romagna GP at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Sunday April 24, 2022 in imola, Italy. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)