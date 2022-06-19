Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Canadian F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Canadian Formula One Grand Prix.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the wet during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206180823 // Usage for editorial use only //
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Canadian Grand Prix, Saturday 18th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Canadian Grand Prix, Saturday 18th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Canadian Grand Prix, Saturday 18th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Nicholas Latifi (CAN) Williams Racing.
Canadian Grand Prix, Friday 17th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190002 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 loses his rear end in the wet during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206180885 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (C), Second placed qualifier Fernando Alonso of Spain and Alpine F1 (R) and Third placed qualifier Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari (L) pose for a photo in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206180829 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 18: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing is presented with the Pirelli Pole Position Award by Jacques Villeneuve during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 18, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190008 // Usage for editorial use only //